This is why Spencer Matthews is exploring the possibility he’s a ‘psychopath’

Spencer Matthews is set to front a new documentary, which will explore whether he’s really a “psychopath”.

Titled ‘Spencer Matthews: Am I a Psychopath’, the investigative film will delve deep into the world of psychopathy, looking at modern clinical definitions and challenging the traditional understanding of the label ‘psychopath’.

The big question is, ‘can you be a good psychopath?’

Blending rigorous medical insight with radical contemporary perspectives, the documentary will follow Spencer as he boldly confronts the possibility that he, too, might possess the characteristics of a psychopath.

Spencer said, “I’m delighted to be working with Channel 4 and Mettlemouse on ‘Am I A Psychopath’.

“I have long been fascinated by psychopathy in part because I and others have questioned if I might carry psychopathic traits, therefore I was compelled to discover more.

“I hope this journey – both personal and scientific – will allow a deeper understanding of the complexities of the condition and the ways it manifests in human behaviour.”

Sarah Tyekiff said, “We’re excited to question what psychopathy means to people and its place in the modern world.

“The documentary promises to be an intimate and thought-provoking exploration—one that combines Spencer’s personal vulnerability with a broader examination of society’s understanding of psychopathy.

Genna Gibson added, “Psychopaths aren’t just the stuff of movie villains – they can be friends, colleagues, even family. In this film, Spencer examines whether aspects of psychopathic traits – such as fearlessness or detachment – might be regarded by some as advantageous, while ultimately asking whether these characteristics are shaped more by nature or by nurture.”

The documentary has been commissioned by Channel 4.

The former Made In Chelsea star is married to Irish TV personality Vogue Williams.

The couple tied the knot in June 2018, and have since welcomed three children – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

They currently reside in London, but also have a home in Vogue’s native Howth in Dublin.