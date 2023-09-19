This is why Hollyoaks stars could be set to quit the show

Some Hollyoaks cast members could be set to quit the show.

It was recently confirmed that Channel 4 had axed the popular soap from its regular 6.30pm slot.

However, the broadcaster confirmed the programme would continue on its sister channel E4.

Hollyoaks’ axe from Channel 4 is said to have sparked concern amongst the cast, who are now concerned whether their future with the show is long-term.

According to The UK Sun, many of the actors are fearful for their jobs and have their agents looking elsewhere.

A source told the publication: “Cast have been reassured that budgets will stay the same but a lot of people are worried – a couple of key cast have quietly asked their agents to keep an eye out for new roles and shows they could appear on if things don’t work out at Hollyoaks.”

“It’s made a lot of people nervous about job security – despite bosses insisting nobody’s job is at risk.”

Hollyoaks has been a core part of Channel 4’s since its introduction in 1995, but will officially stop airing later this month.

Prior to the revised format, E4 aired a “first look” episode the day before the main airing on Channel 4.

As part of the new format, this will be scrapped and episodes will now become available to stream online the day before they premiere on E4.