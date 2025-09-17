THIS is why everyone is talking about Tyrique Hyde’s debut on Love Island Games

Tyrique Hyde has wasted no time making headlines on the launch of Love Island Games.

The spin-off series returned on Tuesday night, bringing together fan favourites from the UK, USA, and Australia and beyond for another shot at love and a $100,000 cash prize.

Ahead of its release, viewers had been given a sneak peek at the opening episode, where Tyrique was showing kissing Love Island USA star Andreina Santos during a challenge before the pair ended up back on the floor seconds later, locked in another kiss.

Fans on X went wild over Tyrique’s debut on the series, with many claiming they will always like him as he embraces his “villain role.”

One wrote: “Tyrique is about to put this new audience through hell lmao. they have no clue. #LoveIslandGames”

Another wrote: “The reason I will ALWAYS like Tyrique is because he embraces his villain role. more respect to those who do embrace it #loveislandgames”

A third wrote: “Nah I’m actually happy to have Tyrique’s crazy self back on my screen😂😂 we all know that man hasn’t changed at all.”

Another viewer wrote: “One thing I like about Tyrique is he’s a wolf in wolf’s clothing. That man really sat there and said he’s good at mind games and then clarified that he meant manipulating people #LoveIslandGames”

The 26-year-old rose to fame on Love Island UK in 2023, and during his season reached the final, placing in third place with ex-girlfriend Ella Thomas.

Throughout their time on the show, the pair experienced several ups and downs, with Tyrique being painted as a villain in the show.

The couple continued their romance outside the villa before briefly parting ways back in November 2023, before reconciling, but in February 2024, the pair reportedly split up for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

In a promotional clip released last week, Tyrique appeared to take a swipe at his ex when asked if he had ever been in love.

Dodging the question, he instead said: “You have to be competitive in life. You compete every day, especially as a man. It felt good to be back. It’s been a while. Let’s get this show on the road.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

The new series was fronted by Ariana Maddix, 40, who previously guest-presented on the show’s debut run.

While Love Island UK host Maya Jama, 31, had briefly taken over last season, Ariana was confirmed as the full-time presenter for series two.

With a greater emphasis on gameplay, Love Island Games will see returning islanders battle it out in both team and couple-based challenges, adding fresh twists to the familiar villa format.

The series launched on Peacock in the US, with a UK air date still to be confirmed.