This is when the final episode of Neighbours will air in Ireland

We finally know when the last ever episode of Neighbours will air in Ireland.

The final episode of the much-loved Australian soap will air on RTÉ2 on August 3, 2021.

The show has been running for 37 years, and first aired on RTÉ on January 2, 2001.

Many famous faces will return to the series as their beloved characters for the finale, such as Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

Executive producer Jason Herbison confirmed the news via the show’s Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier this month, as he said: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.”

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Kylie starred as Charlene in Neighbours from 1986 to 1988, while Jason starred as Scott from 1986 to 1989.

The characters’ wedding in 1987 – which aired in 1988 in Ireland and the UK – was one of the most iconic moments in Neighbours history.

The show announced the news it was coming to an end on Twitter in March, as they wrote: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.”

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.”

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.”

“From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours,” they added.