This is when the 2022 Love Island reunion will take place

The 2022 Love Island final took place on Monday night, which saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti be crowned as this year’s winners.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second, Indiyah Polack and Dami were third, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth.

Fans will miss watching the show at 9pm every night but thankfully, the reunion show is coming very soon.

ITV have confirmed the cast of 2022 will reunite on Sunday, August 7.

The 90-minute episode, hosted by Laura Whitmore, will air on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two from 9pm.

Love Island fans also won’t have long to wait for another season of the hit dating show, as it will return for a winter series early next year.

The winter series will see a fresh batch of Islanders head to South Africa on a quest for love and romance.

In the villa of their dreams, their stay in paradise will serve up everything from bombshell arrivals to hideaway hijinks. The Summer series will return to Mallorca next year for another eight week run.

