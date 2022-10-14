This is when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will return to our screens

We finally know when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will return to our screens.

The popular programme will return to Australia for the first time in three years this winter, after filming two seasons in Wales amid the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

On Friday, the ITV show confirmed the new season will air in November, although an exact premiere date has not yet been revealed.

The line-up for this season has also not yet been announced, although a host of famous faces have been linked to the show.

According to The Sun, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, will enter the jungle this year.

A source told the outlet: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.”

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch,” the source continued.

Radio DJ Chris Moyles, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner have also all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

As well as the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, there is an All Stars series of the show in the works, which will air next year.