This is what everyone is saying about Sunday night’s The Royal Variety Performance

The annual Royal Variety Performance was aired on Sunday night, with the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance.

The concert was filmed on November 30 and held in the Royal Albert Hall.

The event, hosted by Bradley Walsh, was held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, which supports members of the entertainment industry with a nationwide grants scheme.

Performers included McFly, Illusionist Derren Brown, Rick Astley, Paloma Faith, the cast of Sister Act, Comedian Simon Brodkin, Cher, Spice Girl Mel C and Britain Got Talent winner Viggo Venn.

The Prince and Princess of Sweden were also in attendance of the event.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton was seen in hysterics at a joke made by host Bradley during his opening monologue, about being snubbed for an MBE and OBE.

Addressing the royal box, he said: “I have worked for your great-nan, your nan, your granddad, your dad, and now I’m working for your Sir and Madam.”

“And I must say – ask me if I’ve got an MBE. Nah, ain’t got one. Ask me if I’ve got an OBE – nah, ain’t got one of them. Ask me if I’ve got a CBE – no!,” he joked.

Viewers of the show have since taken to X to comment on the star-studded event, with some labelling Bradley’s opening monologue as “boring.”

One wrote: “Bradley Walsh completely embarrassing at the beginning not funny at all begging to be given a cbe obe etc.”

Others came on to share their thoughts about the overall show, with many not pleased with the broadcast.

