THIS is the series everyone is loving on Prime right now

Prime Video’s latest thriller, The Girlfriend, has quickly become the streaming platform’s hottest obsession.

Adapted from Michelle Frances’s 2017 novel, the six-part miniseries premiered on September 10, 2025, and it’s already generating huge buzz for its dark psychological twists, powerhouse cast, and chilling finale.

At the centre of The Girlfriend is Laura (Robin Wright), a successful career woman who seemingly has it all—a loving husband, a devoted son, and the perfect life.

But when her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson) brings home Cherry (Olivia Cooke), his new girlfriend, Laura’s world begins to unravel.

Cherry quickly charms Daniel, but Laura suspects something sinister beneath her surface.

The series thrives on this tension, pulling viewers into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game where paranoia and manipulation blur the lines of truth.

Viewers quickly binged the series, with many claiming it’s a “must-watch.”

See how viewers reacted below:

Prime’s #TheGirlfriend is a little unhinged, and you should definitelyyy watch it. A suspicious girlfriend, an overprotective mother, and sweet boy caught between them. You literally can’t decide who to trust – it’s a wild ride from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/yROT0x2Jtq — 🎬 (@niyette_) September 11, 2025

Finished watching #TheGirlfriend and was so good, Olivia Cooke & Robin Wright was just 👏 both played such crazy psychotic well, they both are just as bad as each other and Daniel needed to get far away from both of them 😂 — Hannah 🦋 (@hannahfun1) September 13, 2025

One thing I’m enjoying about The Girlfriend is the unreliable narrator technique. Small details in both pov missed or done differently. Very great technique. #TheGirlfriend — d4n (@dannjohn) September 13, 2025

Just finished #TheGirlfriend. And it was addictive thriller. From the episode 1 to the final episode it definitely kept you by the edge of your seat. I was Team Cherry from the beginning. And after that cliffhanger at the end, we definitely need a season 2!!! pic.twitter.com/CtXhz0UOjK — Jessica Bartolac (@xorunnerxo) September 14, 2025

amazing chemistry between these two and wouldn’t be upset if we saw them in a romcom together with healthy family dynamics#TheGirlfriend pic.twitter.com/KacTBycuk4 — T (@teewatterss) September 13, 2025

Okay the ending of #TheGirlfriend was crazy! Definitely a must see limited series! — Miss K (@keonaismyname) September 13, 2025