THIS is the series everyone is loving on Prime right now

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Prime Video’s latest thriller, The Girlfriend, has quickly become the streaming platform’s hottest obsession.

Adapted from Michelle Frances’s 2017 novel, the six-part miniseries premiered on September 10, 2025, and it’s already generating huge buzz for its dark psychological twists, powerhouse cast, and chilling finale.

At the centre of The Girlfriend is Laura (Robin Wright), a successful career woman who seemingly has it all—a loving husband, a devoted son, and the perfect life.

But when her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson) brings home Cherry (Olivia Cooke), his new girlfriend, Laura’s world begins to unravel.

Cherry quickly charms Daniel, but Laura suspects something sinister beneath her surface.

The series thrives on this tension, pulling viewers into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game where paranoia and manipulation blur the lines of truth.

The Girlfriend | Amazon Prime

Viewers quickly binged the series, with many claiming it’s a “must-watch.”

See how viewers reacted below:

