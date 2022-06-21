This is the REAL reason why we rarely see Love Island stars swimming on the show

Love Island returned to our screens on June 6 for its eighth series.

In honour of the show’s return, Love Island 2019 contestant Amy Hart has been spilling some of the villa’s most anticipated secrets on TikTok.

One TikTok user commented on one of Amy’s videos, “If I was on Love Island I would be in that pool all day every day!!! They hardly use it!”

In response, the former air hostess confessed, “We do go in it!”

However, Amy said the scenes are rarely shown because “you have to take your mics off to go in the pool.”

“They can’t hear what you’re saying, so they can’t really show it,” she explained.

Amy also answered a fan’s burning question, “What happens with the beach hut? do you recap on the whole day or go in every time something happens?”

She revealed “You either get called to the beach hut, or you can go of your own accord.”

The 29-year-old explained that contestants could enter the beach hut to vent if they wanted to, or “other times they’ll say to you ‘What did you think at the start of the evening when this happened’ etc.”

Amy explained that she used to just go in there “for a chat”, and added that she “got on really well” with the man that was in the beach hut.

In the 2019 series of Love Island, Amy was coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, and the pair were one of the strongest of the series – before the notorious Casa Amor plot twist.

The main boys and girls were split up and sent to mingle with entirely new groups of girls and boys, in the hopes that it would ruffle some feathers – and that it did.

Although the pair remained loyal to each other, Amy found out that Curtis had attempted to pursue a romance with Casa Amor beauty Jourdan Riane.

The former air hostess was left heartbroken, and quit the show over the scandal.

