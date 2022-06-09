This is the new Netflix show everyone is talking about right now

The Perfect Mother joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently sitting at the number 3 spot in the Netflix top 10.

The four-part series is based on the book by Nina Darnton and inspired by the infamous case of Amanda Knox.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Convinced of her daughter’s innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.”

The show, which was filmed in French, German and English, has been getting mixed reviews so far.

One viewer tweeted: “Y’all should watch ‘The Perfect Mother’ on Netflix it’s really good.”

Another wrote: “The Perfect Mother is a skip. It’s def a skip.”

