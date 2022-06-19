Ad
This is the Netflix true crime series everyone is talking about right now

Rebekka Fifield
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey joined Netflix earlier this month, and it is currently one the streaming giant’s top 10 trending shows.

The four-part limited series is based on the meteoric rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamental Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his criminal case that followed.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “United under plural arraign and strict ideology, members expose the dark secrets of a notorious polygamist sect that tore their families apart.”

Viewers have been reacting to the true crime docuseries on Twitter, with some calling it “insane” and “disturbing”.

One viewer tweeted: “Just wrapped up : Keep Sweet Pray and Obey on Netflix. Very well done documentary about Warren Jeffs and the FLDS. Worth the watch if you can handle it. Warning: It discusses underage brides and rape. I hope Warren Jeffs rots in the jail for the rest of his life.”

Another wrote: “Keep sweet: Pray and Obey #FLDS on Netflix must watch.”

Check out more reactions below:

