This is the Netflix true crime series everyone is talking about right now

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey joined Netflix earlier this month, and it is currently one the streaming giant’s top 10 trending shows.

The four-part limited series is based on the meteoric rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamental Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his criminal case that followed.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “United under plural arraign and strict ideology, members expose the dark secrets of a notorious polygamist sect that tore their families apart.”

Viewers have been reacting to the true crime docuseries on Twitter, with some calling it “insane” and “disturbing”.

One viewer tweeted: “Just wrapped up : Keep Sweet Pray and Obey on Netflix. Very well done documentary about Warren Jeffs and the FLDS. Worth the watch if you can handle it. Warning: It discusses underage brides and rape. I hope Warren Jeffs rots in the jail for the rest of his life.”

Another wrote: “Keep sweet: Pray and Obey #FLDS on Netflix must watch.”

Check out more reactions below:

Yooo this show Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey on Netflix is fucking WILD! — nesssa_🦋 (@vbatt_) June 10, 2022

Keep Sweet, Pray and Obey on Netflix is a trip. Holy shit. Two episodes in already and just, wow. — Beth – Vaxxed Times Three ☮️🦄 (@bethkondrick) June 9, 2022

“Keep Sweet Pray and Obey” is sooooo good! I loved watching escaping polygamy too, what those women and children go through is awful! — Trick (@Chelsey_Chainez) June 10, 2022

I just finished watching keep sweet pray and obey and wow. I want to help all those little girls that are born within that religion of brainwashing. — 🫧 yas 🫧 (@lilthanngg) June 10, 2022

Keep Sweet Pray and Obey is absolutely wild! — Kelz 🔮 (@gratefulkelzz) June 10, 2022

‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’ is genuinely one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever watched. I cannot believe the things this man got away with. Sickening 😓 — Mary-Jean (@maryjcaldwell) June 19, 2022

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey on @netflix – 🤯.. so f*cking disturbing. — Melissa (@melissax1125) June 19, 2022

watching keep sweet pray and obey… genuinely so insane to me — Emma🌞 (@ejanke22) June 16, 2022