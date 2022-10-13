Ad
This is the Netflix show everyone is talking about right now

The Midnight Club is the Netflix show everyone is talking about right now.

The new horror series is based on the 1994 novel of the same name, and is from Mike Flanagan – the producer of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

The official synopsis reads: “At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.”

The show joined Netflix on October 7, and it is currently the #2 top trending series of the streaming giant.

The Midnight Club is receiving mixed reviews online, with viewers taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show.

One fan wrote: “Every single story told on The midnight club is so so so damn good I’m telling y’all please watch this show it’s on Netflix!!!”

A second tweeted: “The Midnight Club on Netflix is worth a watch for anyone who needs a new series to binge on.”

Other viewers were not so impressed with the show.

One tweeted: “I’m genuinely so upset with how much I hate The Midnight Club. After Hill House, Dr Sleep, Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, I was so hyped for this show. And with 2 episodes left, I’m so bored, annoyed, frustrated, and lost when trying to get the point.”

Another wrote: “Watching the midnight club…excited to find out if the bad acting and unnatural dialogue is part of the plot or if it’s just like that.”

You can stream The Midnight Club on Netflix now. 

