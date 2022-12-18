Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

This is the Netflix show everyone is talking about right now

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Season two of Last Chance U: Basketball joined Netflix earlier this week, and it’s been getting rave reviews online.

The eight-part series follows a community college basketball team competing for a California state title.

The official synopsis reads: “As another Husky hoop season begins at East Los Angeles College, Coach Mosley has a wealth of new talent — players who need tough love to move ahead.”

Fans have been reacting to the new season on Twitter, with many already calling for a third season.

One viewer tweeted: “Last Chance U Basketball is probably one of the best series Netflix has produced.”

Another wrote: “Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 was absolutely phenomenal. Netflix must make a season 3.”

A third penned: “This season of last chance u basketball way better than the first & the first was good af.”

Seasons one and two of Last Chance U: Basketball are available to stream on Netflix now.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us