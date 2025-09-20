THIS is the Netflix series everyone is talking about right now

Black Rabbit is the gripping new Netflix limited series that has audiences buzzing.

Premiering on September 18, 2025, all eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of New York City’s nightlife, the show delves into the turbulent relationship between two brothers entangled in crime, ambition, and betrayal.

The series centres on Jake Friedken (Jude Law), a charismatic restaurateur striving to elevate his establishment, Black Rabbit, into a premier hotspot.

His world is upended when his estranged brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to New York, bringing with him a trail of debts and criminal entanglements that threaten to unravel everything Jake has built.

Their reunion pulls both men into a dangerous spiral of deceit and moral compromise.

Viewers were drawn to the intense family drama set against a gritty urban backdrop.

See what they are saying below:

Whatever Justin Kurzel is doing with Jude Law to get those performances out of him, I need more of that in the future. 10/10 finale. #BlackRabbit pic.twitter.com/H7eiUqecor — Brigitte Krause (@TheBrigitteEdit) September 19, 2025

black rabbit is giving ozark a run for its money #netflix #blackrabbit — erica (@poetgirrl) September 20, 2025

#BlackRabbit has my full attention — Sydtabre (@SYDTABRE) September 20, 2025

Just started watching #BlackRabbit on @netflix and I really love how the show is shot. The setting and the atmosphere really feels special. Looking forward to seeing how it plays out. — cdp 🐑 (@rxsheepxr) September 20, 2025

Jude Law and Jason Bateman are fucking incredible together. Holy shit #BlackRabbit was a BANGER — McDevitt (@_McDevitt75_) September 20, 2025

Finished #BlackRabbit on Netflix. Solid series. A brotherly love story that showcases what we do for family. If you liked Ozark, you’ll like this show as well. pic.twitter.com/vBR3C21QVu — Scott C. (@Kilo1899) September 20, 2025

I can’t wait to yall start watching #BlackRabbit. Jason Bateman knows he makes great tv. — Tasha Mack (@NiqueG_22) September 20, 2025