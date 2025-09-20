Ad
THIS is the Netflix series everyone is talking about right now

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Black Rabbit is the gripping new Netflix limited series that has audiences buzzing.

Premiering on September 18, 2025, all eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of New York City’s nightlife, the show delves into the turbulent relationship between two brothers entangled in crime, ambition, and betrayal.

The series centres on Jake Friedken (Jude Law), a charismatic restaurateur striving to elevate his establishment, Black Rabbit, into a premier hotspot.

His world is upended when his estranged brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to New York, bringing with him a trail of debts and criminal entanglements that threaten to unravel everything Jake has built.

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Jude Law as Jake, Jason Bateman as Vince in episode 108 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Their reunion pulls both men into a dangerous spiral of deceit and moral compromise.

Viewers were drawn to the intense family drama set against a gritty urban backdrop.

See what they are saying below:

