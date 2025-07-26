Ad
THIS is the Netflix series everyone is talking about right now

Netflix
Untamed is currently the number one top trending series on Netflix.

The six-part thriller centres on National Park Service special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), who embarks on an investigation into a violent killing.

The incident, however, puts him “on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

Other cast members include Sam Neil, Lily Santiago, Rosemarie DeWitt and Wilson Rethel.

Many flew through the episodes and have urged the show’s bosses to start work on a second season right away.

With 24.6 million views and 119.5 million hours watched in just the last seven days, it is not unexpected that it has topped the global Netflix statistics.

Untamed | Netflix

Shedding light on what more episodes could possibly involve, co-showrunner Elle Smith told TV Insider: “If we got the opportunity to do it again, it would be getting to explore a different park, a different case.”

“We would do this forever if they let us, but we’ll see. We’ll see how many adventures Turner has left in him.”

Viewers took the social media to praise the series, calling it “One of the better shows” they’ve seen.

Read below what people had to say about the series.

