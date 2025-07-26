THIS is the Netflix series everyone is talking about right now

Untamed is currently the number one top trending series on Netflix.

The six-part thriller centres on National Park Service special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), who embarks on an investigation into a violent killing.

The incident, however, puts him “on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

Other cast members include Sam Neil, Lily Santiago, Rosemarie DeWitt and Wilson Rethel.

Many flew through the episodes and have urged the show’s bosses to start work on a second season right away.

With 24.6 million views and 119.5 million hours watched in just the last seven days, it is not unexpected that it has topped the global Netflix statistics.

Shedding light on what more episodes could possibly involve, co-showrunner Elle Smith told TV Insider: “If we got the opportunity to do it again, it would be getting to explore a different park, a different case.”

“We would do this forever if they let us, but we’ll see. We’ll see how many adventures Turner has left in him.”

Viewers took the social media to praise the series, calling it “One of the better shows” they’ve seen.

Read below what people had to say about the series.

untamed on Netflix is probably one of the better shows I’ve seen lately! so so well done. — gabs (@xJustGabs) July 20, 2025

New @Netflix show UNTAMED has one of the best, most attention grabbing opening scenes I’ve seen in any TV show in a long, long time. Immediately hooked. Highly recommended. pic.twitter.com/IsarpdSkJd — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) July 17, 2025

If yall like True Detective, PLEASE watch Untamed on Netflix. It’s so good! pic.twitter.com/o5Lnf74X9m — Saeko Snow (@TheSaekoSNOW) July 26, 2025

I’m watching Untamed on Netflix and it’s pretty good. One of the big reasons: Lily Santiago is perfect. Great acting chops; she never overplays the part. She’s always human, always real, and never a caricature. She’s better than the script and better than her role. pic.twitter.com/oCsSgcP82Q — Zombyboy (@zombyboy) July 20, 2025

Netflix, untamed A+ — Cam Rellim (@Blameme805) July 26, 2025

#Untamed on Netflix was a slow burn but truly worth it for me. I enjoyed it a lot as I do with most slow-moving TV shows where you have to piece the mystery before you as you go along.

Of course, it also helps that I was right about most of how it would end 😂 https://t.co/mnnIF8WmTa — Onuora Onianwa (@onuoracreate) July 26, 2025