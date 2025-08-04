THIS is the Netflix film everyone is talking about

My Oxford Year is currently the number one top trending film on Netflix and has everyone crying their eyes out.

Adapted from Julia Whelan’s novel, the film blends sweeping Oxford landscapes with the charm of a modern romantic drama—while throwing in a heartbreaking twist that has left viewers divided.

The synopsis on the streaming service reads: “An ambitious American fulfilling her dream of studying at Oxford falls for a charming Brit hiding a secret that may upend her perfectly planned life.”

The film follows Anna De La Vega (played by Sofia Carson), an ambitious American who defers a dream job at Goldman Sachs to study Victorian poetry at the University of Oxford.

Her plans for an academic year abroad take an unexpected turn when she meets Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), her charismatic poetry instructor.

While the first half feels like a lighthearted rom-com, the film’s latter half dives into deeply emotional territory, making it a bittersweet watch, with many viewers left in tears.

See what viewers had to say below:

Watched My Oxford Year on @netflix and cried for about the entire second half of the movie. 😭💔 — Melissa (@itsmwong) August 2, 2025

My Oxford year on Netflix was good i just cried like a baby at the end — Sa’naii💞Se’Khi💙 (@NayFrm106) August 3, 2025

Just watched the Oxford year on Netflix thinking it was gonna be a cute upbeat scholar romcom and instead cried so hard for 1/2 the movie and woke up my bf crying to him begging him to never leave. 🙃 — hot girl online (@spicyspade) August 3, 2025

My Oxford year was under the comedy section on netflix… COMEDY??????? I AM NOT FINDING THIS FUNNY — kira 🌚 (@cgwkira) August 2, 2025

I have just cried so fucking hard at the movie my Oxford year on Netflix that I can’t fucking breathe right now 😭😭😭 — maria ☘️ (@lewissmilee) August 2, 2025

oh, I watched The Oxford Year on netflix and sobbed, why did I go into that thinking it would be a romcom — Jessica Nirvana Ram (@jessnirvanapoet) August 2, 2025

“ my oxford year” on Netflix 10/10 literally started crying at the end — darealdirahb (@LIBRAT930) August 3, 2025