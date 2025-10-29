THIS is the Netflix film everyone is talking about

Netflix’s latest original release, A House of Dynamite, has become the streamer’s biggest talking point of the season.

Directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), the film ignited social media and critics’ circles alike after its October 24, 2025, debut, drawing in over 22 million views in its first three days.

Netflix executives are already calling A House of Dynamite “a cultural event,” as it climbs to the top of the platform’s global charts.

The film opens with an unthinkable event: an unattributed nuclear missile is launched toward the United States, throwing the government into chaos.

With minutes to act and no confirmed perpetrator, President Elias Monroe (played by Idris Elba) and his national security team must navigate a maze of misinformation, fear, and political brinkmanship.

Early reviews had been overwhelmingly positive, with the film currently holding an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, viewers online are divided by the ending, with many unsatisfied by the unanswered questions.

Show writer Noah Oppenheim told Deadline of the “uncertainty” : “That is the point we wanted to make. Even in the best-case scenario, if you had a president who is thoughtful, responsible, informed, and deliberative, to ask someone, anyone, to make a decision about the fate of all mankind in a matter of minutes while he’s running for his life simultaneously is insane.”

Meanwhile, director Kathryn Bigelow explained to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: “I felt like the fact that the bomb didn’t go off was an opportunity to start a conversation.”

See what viewers are saying on social media below:

Actual footage of me when credits started to roll on A House of Dynamite pic.twitter.com/xwtEBWDI6o — Caleb🌵 (@DC_CalebR) October 24, 2025

Just waisted 2 hours of my life watching A House Of Dynamite on Netflix. I was glued to the TV, then with that ending I was praying the Nuke hit me. Has to be in the conversation for worst movie ending of all time. #AHouseOfDynamite #Netflix pic.twitter.com/mPnZH2aFTw — Sean Drella (@Drella99) October 25, 2025

Just watched House of Dynamite. What the fuck kind of ending was that? I fast-forwarded through the credits sure there was more, but no. Fuck everyone who decided to cut a movie off after almost two hours. pic.twitter.com/dXYNElN7Il — Gen X (@PetitPoulet75) October 26, 2025

I think A House of Dynamite accomplished its purpose. The ending is exactly what it needs to be. Anything else would undercut the message. The tension, the adrenaline, the morality. It all works frustratingly well. I will sit with this for a long time. Wow. — JO (@drjotengii) October 25, 2025

I can’t believe I wasted two hours of my life watching A House of Dynamite on Netflix! They made us watch what happened 3 different times, just for nothing to happen!! Everyone involved with this movie should be ashamed lol.#AHouseOfDynamite pic.twitter.com/6bqf2vTbXl — lboogy😎 (@lmd9008) October 25, 2025

Actual footage of me when credits started to roll on A House of Dynamite #AHouseOfDynamite pic.twitter.com/upVNyiJ9OB — shariff saggaf (@ShariffSaggaf) October 26, 2025

Mesmerized by A House of Dynamite. For me the perfect ending – any other would have validated specific aspects/functions of the system and invalidated others. It showed the most evolved and professionally staffed system setup to deal with this situation at its limits. pic.twitter.com/gzCGIUjYQ9 — Julian Pye (@photodiary) October 25, 2025

#AHouseOfDynamite is just… cinema. Where was the theatrical release for this? To really understand the ending you need to listen to the credits. Creative decision… immaculate. pic.twitter.com/6zBVbHBs2q — GT3PA P2 @ Shanghai 8 Hours 💗 (@weiruolais) October 29, 2025