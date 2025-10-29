Ad
THIS is the Netflix film everyone is talking about

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Netflix’s latest original release, A House of Dynamite, has become the streamer’s biggest talking point of the season.

Directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), the film ignited social media and critics’ circles alike after its October 24, 2025, debut, drawing in over 22 million views in its first three days.

Netflix executives are already calling A House of Dynamite “a cultural event,” as it climbs to the top of the platform’s global charts.

The film opens with an unthinkable event: an unattributed nuclear missile is launched toward the United States, throwing the government into chaos.

With minutes to act and no confirmed perpetrator, President Elias Monroe (played by Idris Elba) and his national security team must navigate a maze of misinformation, fear, and political brinkmanship.

Early reviews had been overwhelmingly positive, with the film currently holding an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, viewers online are divided by the ending, with many unsatisfied by the unanswered questions.

A House of Dynamite. Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker in A House of Dynamite. Cr. Eros Hoagland/Netflix © 2025.

Show writer Noah Oppenheim told Deadline of the “uncertainty” : “That is the point we wanted to make. Even in the best-case scenario, if you had a president who is thoughtful, responsible, informed, and deliberative, to ask someone, anyone, to make a decision about the fate of all mankind in a matter of minutes while he’s running for his life simultaneously is insane.”

Meanwhile, director Kathryn Bigelow explained to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: “I felt like the fact that the bomb didn’t go off was an opportunity to start a conversation.”

See what viewers are saying on social media below:

