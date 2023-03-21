Ad
This is the Netflix docuseries EVERYONE is talking about right now

MH370: The Flight That Disappeared joined Netflix earlier this month, and it’s got a lot of people talking.

The three-part docuseries explores the mystery of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared from radar on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

Despite official reports, countless theories, and tireless searches for evidence, people are still searching for answers.

Director Louise Malkinson explains: “[The families] want people to keep talking about this. The families want a platform to be able to say, ‘Come on, it’s been nine years.’ They were all united on that.”

People have been reacting to the docuseries on Twitter, with many describing the case as “mind boggling” and “heartbreaking”.

Check out some reactions below:

