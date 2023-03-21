This is the Netflix docuseries EVERYONE is talking about right now

MH370: The Flight That Disappeared joined Netflix earlier this month, and it’s got a lot of people talking.

The three-part docuseries explores the mystery of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared from radar on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

Despite official reports, countless theories, and tireless searches for evidence, people are still searching for answers.

In 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 — and the 239 souls on board — vanished. Nine years later, we still don't know what happened or who is responsible… MH370: The Plane That Disappeared premieres March 8 pic.twitter.com/1YfJmQ9ss2 — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2023

Director Louise Malkinson explains: “[The families] want people to keep talking about this. The families want a platform to be able to say, ‘Come on, it’s been nine years.’ They were all united on that.”

People have been reacting to the docuseries on Twitter, with many describing the case as “mind boggling” and “heartbreaking”.

Check out some reactions below:

Me watching Netflix #MH370 last night be like: pic.twitter.com/y74uZsfwgF — Rebecca G (@RebeccaGoodenNM) March 14, 2023

Just watched the documentary #MH370 on #Netflix. It is mind boggling how even till date we don't have the answers to what actually happened. Really feel bad for the families who are unable to get closure. — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) March 15, 2023

This #MH370 documentary on Netflix is so sad to watch. Million different theories involving all these shady people and no way to know what happened. Someone is not telling the truth 😭 — S (@BurntScarlett) March 21, 2023

Just watched the #MH370 documentary (new on Netflix). Harrowing at times and incredulous at others. So sad for those affected and their families. — Christian Reilly (@reillyusa) March 20, 2023

Just watched MH370 on Netflix, it’s still so hard to believe there are zero answers almost ten years later. #MH370 — Susan Smyth (@SusanSmythSL) March 15, 2023

#MH370 remembering 9 years on ❤️ The plane that suddenly disappeared. I’ve watched episode 1 on Netflix it is truly heartbreaking for those families who lost their loved ones and have no closure to what happened 😢 — ⚡️Łåůrå_Våmp_ŮK ⚡️ (@LauraSensFan) March 8, 2023

MH370 – The Plane That Disappeared Documentary on Netflix is well worth the watch. #MH370 — Ryan Cox, Accountability + Growth Coach (@ryanleecox) March 21, 2023

Y’all that #MH370 documentary on Netflix is good, and actually draws some pretty good theories on what happened. — Ryne Marshall (@RyneMarshall) March 15, 2023

This #MH370 documentary on Netflix is both fascinating and heartbreaking. So many different theories around what happened. I really hope the families get an answer one day. I can't imagine living with not knowing. — Donna (@DonnaIRL) March 8, 2023