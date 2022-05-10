This is the ‘must-watch’ drama series everyone is talking about right now

Seasons 1 and 2 of BBC drama ‘The Missing’ recently joined Netflix, and viewers are absolutely loving it.

The show’s first season follows a couple whose holiday turns into a nightmare when their 5-year-old son Oliver disappears from a large celebrating crowd in Northern France.

Tchéky Karyo, James Nesbitt and Frances O’Connor starred in the eight-part series, which premiered in 2014.

The second eight-part season is about a couple named Sam and Gemma Webster, whose daughter Alice went missing in Germany in 2003.

Over a decade later, police tell the couple that Alice has reappeared and claim she had been held captive with Sophie Giroux, a French girl who disappeared about the same time.

Tchéky Karyo returned as Julien Baptiste in the second season, while David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes starred as the girl’s parents.

Since the show has joined Netflix, fans have been rewatching the series, while others are binging it for the first time.

One viewer tweeted: “Re watching the missing on Netflix forgot how good that was man has to be the best series ever made.”

Another wrote: “Rewatched both series of ‘The Missing’ on Netflix. Possibly one of the finest programmes to ever come out of the BBC. Perfectly written. A must watch if you haven’t already.”

Check out more reactions to the series below:

Re watching the missing on Netflix forgot how good that was man has to be the best series ever made🤓🤓🤓 — lizzie milburn (@lizziemilburnx) May 1, 2022

"The Missing " is a 2 Seasons movie on @netflix. Trust me, it worths my time..👍 — Dee-one🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@princepounds) May 10, 2022

Absolutely Hooked on The Missing on Netflix at the minute 👍🏻 — Jamie (@jamie64496695) May 6, 2022

Both season of the missing on Netflix are amazing. Julien Baptiste is my favourite character of a show in recent time — Ty (@_TY_97) May 8, 2022

The Missing on Netflix is immense!! Who else has seen it? — Foxy 🦊 (@Foxy66051093) April 29, 2022

The Missing on Netflix is one crazy series 😭 — Holly💋 (@_thevixxen) May 1, 2022

Rewatched both series of 'The Missing' on Netflix. Possibly one of the finest programmes to ever come out of the BBC. Perfectly written. A must watch if you haven't already. — 21 + 4… (@FredoloUtd) May 7, 2022