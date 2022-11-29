Ad
This is the ‘heartbreaking’ Netflix film everyone is talking about right now

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The Swimmers is the Netflix film everyone is talking about right now.

Based on a true story, the movie sees two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees.

From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, they put both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use.

Sally El-Hosaini directed the film, which has been getting rave reviews from viewers.

One fan tweeted: “30 mins into watching ‘The Swimmers’ on Netflix & I’m in tears. It’s based on a true story of Syrian sisters who fled war to become refugees & live their dream. There are people living this painful reality every day. Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, the list goes on. We need change.”

Another wrote: “If you haven’t watched #TheSwimmers on @Netflix, add it to your list now. It’s based on the true story of Syrian sisters who fled war to become refugees and live their dream. Not only an incredible movie but also a subject that is so rarely humanised.”

A third penned: “Just watched #TheSwimmers and I’m absolutely speechless. So many emotions. So many thoughts. So much to unpack. Truly speechless.”

The Swimmers is available to stream on Netflix now.

Check out more reactions to the movie below:

