This is the ‘heartbreaking’ Netflix film everyone is talking about right now

The Swimmers is the Netflix film everyone is talking about right now.

Based on a true story, the movie sees two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees.

From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, they put both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use.

Sally El-Hosaini directed the film, which has been getting rave reviews from viewers.

30 mins into watching ‘The Swimmers’ on Netflix & I’m in tears. It’s based on a true story of Syrian sisters who fled war to become refugees & live their dream. There are people living this painful reality every day. Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, the list goes on. We need change. — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) November 23, 2022

If you haven’t watched #TheSwimmers on @Netflix, add it to your list now. It’s based on the true story of Syrian sisters who fled war to become refugees and live their dream. Not only an incredible movie but also a subject that is so rarely humanised.pic.twitter.com/RWz3LFJggs — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 26, 2022

The Swimmers is available to stream on Netflix now.

Just watched #TheSwimmers and I’m absolutely speechless. So many emotions. So many thoughts. So much to unpack. Truly speechless. — Natasha Sofia (@natysofia_) November 25, 2022

watched “the swimmers” on netflix last night what a heartbreaking, humbling, and inspiring story. highly recommend based on a true story bro im still thinking about it. — YONI EKOTO (@yoniekoto) November 28, 2022

The Swimmers on Netflix – Heartbreaking, humbling and inspiring. #TheSwimmers #Netflix — Dr Natalie Rout (@NatRout) November 28, 2022

The Swimmers on Netflix had me crying every 10 mins. The fact that people actually go through this and even worse is absolutely heartbreaking 😔 — Visha Aquaman (@visha_arqui) November 27, 2022

The swimmers movie is so beautiful yet heartbreaking.. — layan (@layansammour) November 29, 2022

I watched The Swimmers last night on Netflix and it’s easily one of the most captivating films I’ve watched! I was glued to it from start to finish. AND IT’S A TRUE STORY! Amazing and heartbreaking all in one ♥️ — Jess is ainm dom. (@JessMartin___) November 27, 2022