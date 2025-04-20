THIS is the Disney+ show everyone is talking about

The Stolen Girl, a new five-part limited series on Disney+ and Hulu, is a psychological drama that centres around the emotional complexity of parental loss.

Inspired by the true tale of Maureen Dabbagh, whose daughter was kidnapped and sent to the Middle East in the 1990s, the series debuted on April 16 and is based on Norwegian author Alex Dahl’s 2020 novel Playdate.

Eva Husson directed and Catherine Moulton wrote the series, which starred Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, and Ambika Mod.

The plot of The Stolen Girl centres around Elisa, a mother of two who reluctantly lets her daughter Lucia, age nine, stay at her new friend Josie’s house for a sleepover.

Elisa agrees after meeting Rebecca, Josie’s mother, and feeling comforted by her manner and house.

However, the house turns out to be a rental, and Rebecca, Josie, and Lucia are gone when she comes back the following day to pick up her daughter.

Since its premiere earlier this week, fans have been left on the edge of their seats.

One wrote: “Just started the new thriller series called ‘The Stolen Girl’ with the incredible Denise Gough and just from the beginning u can sense a feeling of anguish and an aura of mystery that keeps u focused. can’t wait to dive into it even more!”

Another wrote: “Having your kids sleep over with non-relatives is officially history thanks to #TheStolenGirl”

A third wrote: “#thestolengirl is insaneeee Holliday grainger could be a Bond girl and I’m not even exaggerating she’s so fucking good.”

