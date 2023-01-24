This is how you can watch The Banshees of Inisherin in Ireland

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on Disney+.

The critically-acclaimed film, which was released in cinemas in October, was directed by Martin McDonagh.

The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and impressively had the longest standing ovation of any film at the event – the audience were on their feet for 15 minutes.

The Banshees of Inisherin received an incredible nine nominations for the 2023 Oscars.

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon all received their first nominations, for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actors and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Martin McDonagh is up for Best Director, while the film is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score.

The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a fictional Irish island in 1923.

Colin and Brendan play two lifelong friends, Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship.

But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.

The movie was filmed on the Irish island of Inis Mór last July, which Goss.ie exclusively revealed last summer.

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12 [March 13, 12am GMT+1]; check out the full list of nominations here .