This is how you can watch all seasons of The O.C. in Ireland for FREE

This is how you can watch all seasons of The O.C. in...

All seasons of popular teen drama The O.C. are now available to watch on the RTÉ Player.

Released in 2003, the series centers on Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a troubled and gifted young man from a broken home who is adopted by the wealthy and philanthropic Sandy and Kirsten Cohen.

Ryan and his foster brother Seth (Adam Brody), a socially awkward, quick-witted teenager, deal with life as outsiders in the high-class world of Newport Beach.

Ryan and Seth spend much time navigating their relationships with girl-next-door Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton), Seth’s childhood crush Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson), and the fast-talking loner Taylor Townsend (Autumn Reeser).

If The O.C. wasn’t enough of a blast from the past, all 9 seasons of teen drama One Tree Hill are also available to watch now on the RTÉ Player.

The series follows half-brothers Nathan and Lucas as they compete on and off the basketball court for love, glory, and friendships in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.