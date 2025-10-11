This is how much the stars of Celebrity Traitors were paid to appear on the show

The celebrity edition of The Traitors UK has quickly become one of the most talked-about reality shows, with a glittering line-up of well-known personalities.

But behind the cloaks and deception, one of the biggest questions fans are asking is how much these famous faces are being paid to take part.

Unlike the civilian version of The Traitors, where ordinary contestants compete for a life-changing cash prize, the celebrity series operates under a different system.

The prize pot – worth up to £100,000 – is not for personal gain but is instead donated to a charity chosen by the winning player.

This setup naturally raises curiosity about what the celebrities themselves earn for appearing on the show.

According to the Daily Mail, each celebrity contestant received a flat appearance fee of around £40,000.

This payment is reportedly guaranteed regardless of how long they last in the game or whether their chosen charity ultimately benefits from the prize fund.

The fee reflects compensation for their time, the intense filming schedule, and the publicity commitment involved in a major BBC production.

Although £40,000 is a healthy sum for a television appearance, it is modest compared to other celebrity reality shows.

For instance, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has long been known for paying significantly higher fees, especially to high-profile participants.

On that show, the biggest names have taken home six-figure paycheques, while lesser-known contestants receive less but still far more than the average television appearance fee.

In contrast, contestants on the non-celebrity edition of The Traitors are paid a daily allowance – believed to be roughly £100 a day – to cover their expenses while filming.

They rely entirely on the final prize money as their potential reward, which adds to the tension and risk of the civilian version.

The celebrity edition, by paying each participant an upfront fee, shifts the balance: the financial stakes are lower for the individuals, but the moral and competitive tension of playing for charity remains intact.