This is how many people tuned in to the premiere of Love Island: All Stars

Love Island: All Stars finally hit our screens on Monday night, and attracted a huge audience.

The brand new series achieved the show’s biggest launch since Summer 2022 with 1.9m viewers across ITV1 and ITV2, and had a combined peak audience of 2.1m viewers.

This also makes it the biggest 16-34 commercial overnight audience of the year so far.

The All Stars series, hosted by Maya Jama, is being filmed in South Africa.

Over the course of five weeks, viewers will get to watch legendary Islanders from former series attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

This year’s OG cast includes Liberty Poole, Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Steel, Hannah Elizabeth, Kaz Kamwi, Mitchel Taylor, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Anton Danyluk, and Jake Cornish.

However, its since been reported that Jake has left the show after just three days in the villa, following his awkward reunion with his ex Liberty.

In a dramatic twist at the end of the first episode, former Islander Callum Jones entered the villa’s as the first bombshell of the series.

However, he was quickly shocked by the arrival of his ex Molly Smith, who he split from just six months ago.

The episode ended with Callum being asked if he wanted to couple up with his ex, or pick one of the other girls.

Find out who he decides to pick during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars on Virgin Media Two.