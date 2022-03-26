This is how Bridgerton explains Regé-Jean Page’s absence in season two

We were all devastated when we found out Regé-Jean Page wasn’t returning for the second season of Bridgerton.

The actor played the Duke of Hastings in the show’s first season, which focused on his steamy romance with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

His character was a huge part of the show’s first instalment, so how do they address his absence in season two?

In the first episode, Daphne returns to the Ton without her husband to help her sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) prepare for her debut on the social scene.

While waiting for Eloise to get dressed, Daphne says: “You do realize I left my husband and child at home for this?”

In the third episode, Daphne returns from Clyvedon Castle once again to attend the Bridgerton family’s annual croquet match.

This time she brings her and the Duke’s son Augie, but her husband is said to be away on business.

Daphne tells her family: “As if I would allow dear Augie to miss out on watching his mother win this little family tradition. Second year in a row, if I might add.”

Regé-Jean Page’s departure from Bridgerton was announced through a special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper last April.

The announcement said: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Reacting to the news on Instagram at the time, the actor wrote: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke.”

“Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined.”

“The love is real and will just keep growing,” he added.

The 34-year-old later told Variety that he never planned to return for a second season.

Recalling early conversations he had producers, the actor was told he was only needed for a “one-season arc”.

He said: “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Regé added: “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe.”