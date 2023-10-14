THIS celebrity is tipped to be eliminated next from Strictly Come Dancing

Jody Cundy is tipped to be the next celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The cyclist and swimmer is partnered with professional dancer Jowita Przystal – who won last year’s contest alongside Hamza Yassin.

A spokesperson for Betway said: “Jody is really up against it tonight as reports suggest he hasn’t trained much this week and he’s set to dance the tricky Salsa with Jowita.”

“With consistently low scores he will need to avoid the dance-off altogether to remain, as he’d be a strong favourite to lose to anyone if he finds himself in that position.”

“Potential lifelines for Jody may come in the form of ex-reality TV star Zara McDermott (7/2) who found herself in the dance-off last weekend, and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas (7/2) who is dancing a Waltz to Curtis Stigers.”

“A possible longshot for elimination lies in Angela Rippon (14/1) who’s dancing the notoriously tough Rumba and will need to have had a good week in training to pull it off.”

Take a look at the full elimination odds below:

Jody Cundy – 4/5

Adam Thomas – 7/2

Zara McDermott – 7/2

Eddie Kadi – 6/1

Krishnan Guru-Murthy – 10/1

Angela Rippon – 14/1

Annabel Croft – 25/1

Amanda Abbington – 66/1

Angela Scanlon – 66/1

Bobby Brazier – 100/1

Eilie Leach – 100/1

Layton Williams – 100/1

Nigel Harman – 100/1