Could this be our new obsession?

This brand new dating series is set to rival Love Island

A brand new dating series called Parties in Paradise is set to rival ITV2’s Love Island.

The show will follow a group of sexy singles as they sail to the world’s hottest party destinations onboard a luxury yacht – where they will potentially find love.

An insider told The Sun Online: “It’s in the middle of a bidding war between channels but it’ll end up airing globally – it’s huge.”

“It’s filming in October and November and the idea is that sexy single people cruise around on a yacht and fall in love.”

“The boat will go between islands and they’re looking for people who aren’t famous – they want normal people who’ll win the public’s hearts, just like on Love Island.

“They haven’t confirmed a presenter or when it’s due to air, but it’ll be going head to head with Love Island when it’s on.”

Parties in Paradise will be made by Fremantle, who produced Netflix’s newest dating series Too Hot To Handle.

People interested in appearing on the show need to email either [email protected] or [email protected]

The new series could be a huge hit with viewers, after Love Island bosses cancelled this year’s summer series due to the coronavirus pandemic.