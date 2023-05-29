Third contestant confirmed for summer series of Love Island has been in the villa before

Molly Marsh is the third contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The popular dating show will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5th, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

Molly, 21, is from Doncaster and works as a Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator.

The stage star has actually been in the Love Island villa before, as she was invited to tour the villas in Mallorca and South Africa as an influencer in the past.

Molly revealed: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa.”

“Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible.”

When asked why she’s signed up for the show, Molly said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

Host Maya Jama will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023.