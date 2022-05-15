The winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has been announced.

The grand final took place on Saturday night at Turin’s Pala Alpitour Arena in Italy.

After 24 countries performed at the grand final, Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra was announced as the winner with their song ‘Stefania’.

The group is made up of founder and rapper Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and dancer Vlad Kurochka.

They went up against Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, France, Norway, Armenia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Moldova, Sweden, Australia, United Kingdom, Poland, Serbia and Estonia in Saturday night’s final.