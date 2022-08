Ekin-Su and Davide have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2022.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion were hotly tipped to win the hit dating show, as they have been fan favourites throughout the series.

Gemma and Luca came in second place, Indiyah and Dami came in third, and Tasha and Andrew came in fourth place.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.