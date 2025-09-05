The White Lotus season four destination ‘revealed’

The next chapter of HBO’s hit anthology series The White Lotus is expected to unfold in France.

Series creator Mike White, 55, has previously teased ideas for potential destinations, and it seems France is now the frontrunner.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he said.

While it’s not yet clear if the show will stick with an oceanfront setting, reports suggest the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat—a luxurious property on the French Riviera—could serve as a backdrop.

The hotel is a hub during the Cannes Film Festival but isn’t directly on the shoreline.

Deadline noted that The White Lotus has historically partnered with Four Seasons hotels, though no venue has been confirmed for season four.

Other potential filming spots include Megève, a chic ski destination in France.

However, actors from the series have mentioned that White generally avoids snowy, cold-weather locations, making a ski resort backdrop unlikely.

The show’s first three seasons each spotlighted lavish international resorts: Hawaii (season one), Italy (season two), and Thailand (season three).

The most recent installment was primarily shot at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, with additional filming at three other properties.

Over the years, The White Lotus has attracted a rotating ensemble of star power.

Season one featured Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, and others.

Season two brought in Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, and a returning Coolidge.

Season three’s cast included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and even Blackpink’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal).

The Thailand-set third season has already earned an impressive 23 Primetime Emmy nominations, with winners set to be announced later this month.