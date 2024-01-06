The Traitors fans left gobsmacked by major twist after Diane drops huge bombshell

The Traitors fans were left gobsmacked by a major twist during Friday’s episode, after Diane dropped a huge bombshell that Ross is her son.

The mother-son duo entered the show separately, and have not shared the secret that they are related to any of their co-stars.

The audience was made aware of their connection in the third episode after Zack shared his theory that Paul is Diane’s son.

Diane, 63, denied Zack’s theory and laughed it off, but went on to tell viewers that she did have a son on the show, but it was Ross, 28, not Paul.

Speaking to camera, the former teacher shared: “I can’t believe that it was suggested that Paul is my son. He’s three times taller than me, he’s got red hair, Paul just couldn’t be my son! But Ross is.”

The producers then cut back to Ross telling his co-stars that his mother had put him up for the show in the first episode.

As the 22 contestants all travelled to the Scottish castle in the first episode, Ross revealed: “Funnily enough, my mum put me up for it actually.”

He was also seen secretly chatting to his mother before the other contestants arrived on the train in previously unaired scenes, as they plotted how to keep their relationship a secret.

Ross said: “Do you know what’s going to be the hardest thing? I’m going to have to call you Diane.”

The news comes after fans discovered that Diane is also the mother of Northern Irish actor Kerr Logan.

Best known for his role as Matthos Seaworth on Game Of Thrones, he has also appeared in the likes of Alias Grace, North Sea Connection, Strike, and London Irish.

Logan was born in Bangor and lived there with his family before moving to Lancashire when he was 12.

In a post that has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor wrote: “My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared.”

Logan only found out his mother was a contestant on the show after the cast was revealed by the BBC on Tuesday.

The actor retweeted the announcement post at the time, and wrote: “I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out.”

After noticing the fan reaction to his mother during the first episode on Wednesday night, Logan tweeted: “My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life……”

In her pre-show interview, Diane said she applied for The Traitors to prove her children wrong after they “said I could never do something like this”.

Speaking about her game plan, or lack thereof, the 63-year-old said: “Just to be me. As a teacher at a PRU I’ve had to use tactics to get control of a classroom. I’d use humour a lot, and you had to know when to pick your battles.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the revelation, one user said: “The Traitors episode 3 dropping this Diane reveal like the end of a Saw movie 😂.”

Another user said: “I am so obsessed with Diane. That reveal was so good! And I was on the edge of my seat for the round table vote. Hoping Brian goes so Ash can confront the traitors who voted for her.”

