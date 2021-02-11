The former First Lady will be joined by some special guests

The trailer for Michelle Obama’s new Netflix show has been released.

The former First Lady is set to star in a kid’s cooking show called ‘Waffles + Mochi’, which will see her join two puppets as they follow a “magical flying shopping cart” on “ingredient missions” all over the world.

Sharing the news of her new show on Instagram, the 57-year-old wrote: “I’ve got some big news for you! This is something I’ve been working on for a while now, and I’m so excited to finally be able to tell you all about it.”

“Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi. It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it.”

“These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady—and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”

“I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

“That’s why as part of the show’s commitment to helping families during the pandemic, we’re working with our partners at @PHAnews to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home.”



“So that’s what #WafflesAndMochi is all about. I can’t wait for you and your children to join us on our adventures on March 16. 💕”