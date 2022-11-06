The top TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week – including season 5 of The Crown

A host of exciting new TV shows and films are joining Netflix this week.

From a brand new season of The Crown, to the highly anticipated season 3 finale of Love Is Blind, we’ve listed out top picks for what to watch in the coming days.

Take a look:

The Crown (Season 5)

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

Season 5 of The Crown joins Netflix on Wednesday, November 9.

Love Is Blind (Season 3 finale)

A wild end to a wild ride.

Find out who says “I do” and what happens next in the Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunion episode.

They join Netflix on Wednesday, November 9.

Falling For Christmas

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Falling For Christmas joins Netflix on Thursday, November 10.

Down To Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2)

Zac Efron journeys Down Under with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Season 2 of Down to Earth joins Netflix on Friday, November 11.