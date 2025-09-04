The Summer I Turned Pretty fans left fuming over latest episode as they claim it ‘could have been an email’

The latest episode of Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has left fans disappointed, with many calling it a “filler” episode.

Episode nine, titled Last Call, saw Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) travel to Paris, giving viewers a fresh backdrop while the drama at Cousins Beach continued to simmer.

However, some fans felt the episode moved at a slower pace than usual.

After the episode aired, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, with some commenting, “Episode 9 is a filler episode.”

“Episode 9 for the summer I turned pretty wasn’t for me. It was short & boring in my honest opinion,” one fan wrote.

“Episode 9 of the summer I turned pretty was def a filler, but I loved seeing Belly in Paris,” another added.

“Episode 9 of the summer I turned pretty is such a waste of time, do they know we don’t have 5 seasons??” a third two. “I know I said that I cared about Steven and Taylor, but I really don’t anymore. Love the Belly in Paris scenes and Jeremiah can go to hell, he’s a miserable person.”

“I swear to God, episode 9 of the summer I turned pretty is basically Rage Bait at this point”

“This episode could have been an email,” another added.

Fans are also speculating about how the season and the series might end.

Particularly as the show has swayed from Jenny Han’s original books.

The series, which premiered in 2022 and returned this July for its third season, follows Belly as she navigates life, love, and the complicated dynamics between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.