The Summer I Turned Pretty fans go wild over penultimate episode as they call for ‘three-hour final’

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have “lost their minds” over the penultimate episode and are now calling for a “three-hour final episode.”

**Warning spoilers below**

Episode ten opens up with a time jump – revealing that it’s Thanksgiving and Belly has been living in Paris for several months now.

While Jeremiah and Conrad begin to pick up the pieces of their relationship back home, Belly begins to thrive in her new country, even sparking a fling with new character Benito.

However, it was the introduction of the iconic letters written by Conrad to Belly – which ultimately led the pair back to each other in the books, that led fans to freak out over social media.

In the books written by Jenny Han, the trilogy concludes with Jeremiah calling off the wedding and an epilogue that skips a few years reveals that Conrad and Belly found their way back to each other.

While we don’t see the full extent of how they rekindled their romance in the books, we do learn that Conrad began sending Belly handwritten letters.

In the final moments of the episode, Conrad decides to board a plane to Paris, seemingly with the intention of winning Belly back.

Meanwhile in Paris, Belly prepares to celebrate her birthday weekend, rocking a new look.

The final moments appear to set up a happy ending for Conrad and Belly – something fans have been manifesting ahead of the final episode.

Fans called the episode “cinema” as they celebrated Conrad going to Belly.

See how they reacted below:

Conrad going to Paris to get his girl back with sign of the times in the background THATS CINEMA #TheSummerITurnedPretty #TSITP pic.twitter.com/Ge1lbY9BQV — iitsnadiaaaa ×͜× 🎞️ (@iitsnadiaaaa) September 10, 2025

The last episode better be 3 hours long Jenny Han #TheSummerITurnedPretty #tsitp pic.twitter.com/Zb2GyvjF7g — m@c speaks for everyone (@macizzed) September 10, 2025

Sign Of The Times by Harry Styles in the final scene where Conrad changes his flight to Paris to see Belly AAAAAAHHHHH #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/qWmpCF4HdJ — bellsrry²⁸ ❤️‍🔥 (@belfl91) September 10, 2025

He’s going to Paris I FUCKING REPEAT CONRAD IS GOING TO PARIS SOUND THE ALARMS AHHHHHHH YASSS CONNIE GO GET THE LOVE OF UR LIFE!!!

WE ARE GONNA GET THE PARIS KISS AHHHHHHH#TheSummerITurnedPretty #thesummeriturnedpretty3 pic.twitter.com/vXftNRYNNv — ✨Joana ✨ Lando WDC🏎️ and TS12 ❤️‍🔥 (@Landosmonacowin) September 10, 2025

only one more episode of the summer i turned pretty and we still have so much work to do with bellyconrad endgame.. that last episode better be 3 hours long i am so serious — lo ❤️‍🔥 tsitp spoilers (@happilylauren) September 10, 2025

We were right when we said that Conrad is only going to be happy in the final episode, we will be watching#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/Ne4aiEO98x — mar in germany 🌊❤️‍🔥 (@MarHS94) September 10, 2025

JEREMIAH GAVE CONRAD HIS BLESSING CONRAD IS GOING TO PARIS BELLY ANSWERED CONRADS LETTER BONRAD ENGAME 2025 IS ALIVE AND WELL #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/Nvggr97BXP — sof is seeing ariana (@cinephilerry) September 10, 2025