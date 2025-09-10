Ad
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans go wild over penultimate episode as they call for ‘three-hour final’

The Summer I Turned Pretty
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have “lost their minds” over the penultimate episode and are now calling for a “three-hour final episode.”

**Warning spoilers below**

Episode ten opens up with a time jump – revealing that it’s Thanksgiving and Belly has been living in Paris for several months now.

While Jeremiah and Conrad begin to pick up the pieces of their relationship back home, Belly begins to thrive in her new country, even sparking a fling with new character Benito.

Belly and Conrad | The Summer I Turned Pretty

However, it was the introduction of the iconic letters written by Conrad to Belly – which ultimately led the pair back to each other in the books, that led fans to freak out over social media.

In the books written by Jenny Han, the trilogy concludes with Jeremiah calling off the wedding and an epilogue that skips a few years reveals that Conrad and Belly found their way back to each other.

While we don’t see the full extent of how they rekindled their romance in the books, we do learn that Conrad began sending Belly handwritten letters.

 

In the final moments of the episode, Conrad decides to board a plane to Paris, seemingly with the intention of winning Belly back.

Meanwhile in Paris, Belly prepares to celebrate her birthday weekend, rocking a new look.

The final moments appear to set up a happy ending for Conrad and Belly – something fans have been manifesting ahead of the final episode.

Fans called the episode “cinema” as they celebrated Conrad going to Belly.

See how they reacted below:

