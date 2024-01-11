The Sopranos targets TikTok generation as the show celebrates 25th anniversary

The critically-acclaimed HBO series, The Sopranos, celebrated its 25th anniversary this week.

To mark the occasion, the hugely successful show has decided to target the TikTok generation by condensing every episode of the show’s six seasons into 25 second clips.

The short clips will summarise the key events from each episode, inspiring a young audience to watch the iconic programme.

HBO is also releasing never-before-seen footage of the show and behind-the-scenes content as part of their “Sopranos 25th Anniversary collection.”

The television channel Max is also partnering with Alamo Drafthouse, an American cinema chain, for special fan screenings of the show.

The famous series follows the life of Italian-American mafia head Tony Soprano and his daily struggles balancing his family life with his criminal one.

The hit show ran on HBO between 1999 and 2007, and is now considered to be one of the most essential and influential television shows ever created.

The crime drama is often cited as the sole reason for the increase in quality and investment in small-screen productions that audiences continue to enjoy today.

Former siblings on The Sopranos, Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, created a podcast called Not Today Pal in July 2023.

Woke up this morning and #TheSopranos turned 25! Tune in to #NotTodayPal January 18 to have your burning questions answered in a special #Sopranos25 episode. The Sopranos is streaming now on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/fCWy6Rf8cd — Not Today, Pal (@nottodaypalshow) January 10, 2024

The former co-stars did a special episode on The Sopranos today to celebrate the show turning 25.

In a teaser for their latest episode, the hosts said: “It has been a wild ride and we can’t wait to walk down memory lane with you”

The podcasters posted on social media platform X and said: “Woke up this morning and #TheSopranos turned 25! Tune in to #NotTodayPal January 18 to have your burning questions answered in a special #Sopranos25 episode. The Sopranos is streaming now on Max”