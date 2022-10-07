The sixth celebrity contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023 has been revealed

Drag queen The Vivienne has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The Welsh star, whose real name is James Lee Williams, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019.

The 30-year-old will join ten other celebrities on the show, who will all embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in an attempt to impress both the panel and the public.

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu and Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have also been confirmed for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.

Dancing On Ice returns for a new season early next year.