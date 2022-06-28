The REAL reason Gavin & Stacey has yet to return to our screens

James Corden has revealed the real reason beloved sitcom ‘Gavin & Stacey’ has yet to return to our screens.

The BBC show first aired in May 2007, and briefly returned in a “one-off” Christmas special in 2019.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, James discussed the possibility of the show returning for a new series, saying that the decision isn’t in his hands.

Vernon Kay, who is replacing Zoe Ball on the radio show this week, asked James: “Gavin & Stacey – is it the end or are you sitting down writing or is the story going to continue? What’s going on in your head?”

James replied: “I wish I could say it’s up to me. The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it’s Ruth [Jones] and I and, if I’m being completely honest, her judgement is exceptional.”

Vernon pushed his answer: “Right, so she’ll know when will she?”

“Yeah, or if,” James responded, to the disappointment of many fans.

The actor went on to explain that he’ll have more free time within the coming year, and “that will open some time” for the co-writers to be together.

He added: “I’m so touched every time I get here when people ask about it.”

“It’s amazing, it’s incredible how people care about those characters in the show. It’s so great and I realise the ending of that special does very definitely tease something else,” he said, but “it’s always been the two of us, it’s always been.”

‘Gavin & Stacey’ co-creator Ruth plays Stacey’s best friend Nessa Jenkins in the hit sitcom.

“We can’t write separately,” James admitted. “We’ve just got to be in a room together, talking with a pack of Post-It Notes and a pen, and at some point we get a laptop out.”

The Late Late Show host sang the praises of his friend and co-writer, as he dubbed her a “genius”.

“I would be excited just to be in a room with her so we will,” he said. “I’m going to see her this summer, but I doubt we’ll talk about the show. The last few times we’ve talked we haven’t even mentioned it really… it’s always a friendship first.”

“I’m so proud of the fact – what are we now, 15 years on or whatever, we love each other so much and our families and all those things, so she’ll know when it’s right and together we’ll figure it out.”

“If IF that ever happens, but I do think it’s a big if I don’t think it’s a when,” James concluded.

To the annoyance of many viewers, the 2019 Christmas special ended on the cliff hanger of Nessa asking Smithy to marry her.