The Real Bling Ring: New Netflix docuseries delves into shocking Hollywood heists

A new Netflix docuseries will tell the shocking story of a group of thieves who targeted major Hollywood stars.

‘The Bling Ring’ robbed numerous celebrity homes between 2008 and 2009, with targets including Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Orlando Bloom.

The official synopsis for ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’ reads: “First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie— but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told…until now.”

It continues: “10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation.”

“A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control.”

The show will feature interviews with former Bling Ring members, as well as an interview with one of their victims – The Hills star Audrina Patridge.

The reality star says in the trailer: “It was like they went shopping in my closet. After my house was broken into, I was the most terrified I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Former Bling Ring member Nick Norgo explains: “I’ve always been the kind of person to do whatever I had to get what I wanted. But I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did.”

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joins the streaming giant on September 21.