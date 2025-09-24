The original cast of Laguna Beach announce reunion

It’s official – the original cast of Laguna Beach is set to reunite for a 20th anniversary special next year.

The two-hour reunion will see Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser and original series creator Liz Gateley all take part.

The programme will air on Roku, and is currently titled Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion.

In a statement, the show’s creator said: “When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends.

“The show not only changed my life and the cast’s lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who’ve been waiting for this.

“To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren, Stephen and Kristin as executive producers 20 years later is a dream.”

“’Laguna Beach’ wasn’t just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it,” Head of Roku Originals Brian Tannenbaum added.

“Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia.”

Laguna Beach, which aired on MTV, followed the lives of a group of precocious teenagers growing up in the California town from 2004 – 2006.

Lauren was the breakout star of the series, and went on to star in a spin-off show called The Hills, which aired for six seasons up until 2010.

Kristin also joined The Hills in 2009, right before Lauren dramatically left the show.