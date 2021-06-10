The final ever episode of the show airs in the US today

The Most Memorable Moments From Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian shocked fans across the world in September, when she announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021 – after 14 years on air.

The Kardashian-Jenner family shot to fame back in 2007, after their reality show premiered on E! Entertainment.

Over the 19 seasons so far, fans have witnessed weddings, divorces, births, cheating scandals and million dollar empires being built.

On January 8th, 2021, the KarJenner clan officially wrapped filming the show, and their final day of shooting was documented by Kim on social media.

The final ever episode airs in the US on Thursday, June 10, and Irish fans will able to be stream the show the next day on hayu.

To honour the end of an era, we’ve rounded up the most memorable moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians over the years.

Take a look:

‘Don’t be f**king rude’

In season two, episode 7, of the reality show, Khloe and Kim got into a big argument while Rob and Kourtney watched in disbelief.

Khloe tried to shut the door in Kim’s face – which did not go down well with the KKW Beauty founder.

Storming back into the room, Kim hit her sister with her bag and whipped out the now iconic line: “Don’t be f**king rude.”

‘Kim, there’s people that are dying’

While holidaying in Bora Bora, Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries threw his then-wife into the sea.

Seconds later, panic struck as Kim realised one of her diamond earrings fell off, and she screamed, “Oh my god I’m going to cry, my diamond earring!”

Hysterical, Kim looked to her momager Kris Jenner and older sister Kourtney for comfort – but Kourtney savagely shut her down by replying: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

‘Kim, stop taking pictures of yourself. Your sister is going to jail’

During the third season premiere of KUWTK, Khloe was forced to serve a prison sentence for a parole violation.

While Kris Jenner panicked about her daughter’s jail time, Kim sat in the back of the car taking selfies.

In one of the show’s most iconic moments, Kris said: “Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister is going to jail.”

Kim breaks down after worrying call about Kanye West

Back in 2017, Kim’s husband Kanye West was hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation, shortly after he cancelled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour.

KUWTK showed Kim receive a phone call from Kanye’s worried friend prior to him being hospitalized.

"Why, what's going on?" Kim asked in the clip before she burst into tears, "What's wrong?"

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” she pleaded with the rapper’s friend.

‘ABCDEFG – I have to go’

As Kourtney and Scott prepared to welcome their second child Penelope during season 7 of KUWTK, the expectant parents sat down for a chat.

When Kourtney felt the conversation was over, she said: “ABCDEFG – I have to go,” leaving Scott extremely confused.

“It’s just a phrase I like to use,” she explained, “That means the conversation is over.”

This has to be one of the most random scenes from KUWTK – but fans love it all the same.

‘Kim has this ugly crying face’

Kim got into a serious row with her entire family during season 2 of KUWTK while on a ski trip.

During one particular scene, Kourtney shamelessly started laughing at Kim’s “ugly crying face” – infuriating Kim even further.

“I start laughing at Kim when she’s crying because I just can’t help it,” she explained in a confessional.

“She has this ugly crying face that she makes.”

‘Is that a chicken?’

Another KUWTK moment that quickly became a meme was when Kylie Jenner said, “Is that a chicken?” when Kris presented her with a pet pig.

During the hilarious scene, Kris called Kylie downstairs as she cradled the tiny pig wrapped in a blanket.

As Kylie walked down the stairs, she looked confused as she asked her mother, “Is that a chicken?”

Khloe tells her sisters she is getting married in 9 days

Following a whirlwind romance with Lamar Odom, Khloe married the basketball star just one month after they began dating.

At the start of season 3, Khloe told her sisters Kourtney and Kim that she planned to wed Lamar in just 9 days – leaving her siblings shocked and less than impressed.

“No you’re not,” Kourtney said, before telling her sister: “I just wish I knew the guy, like I don’t know Lamar.”

Khloe and Lamar’s divorce

On December 13, 2013, Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom after four years of marriage.

Their split was documented on KUWTK, and during this particular scene, Khloe was comforted by her sister Kim – who reassured her that she did everything she could to save their relationship.

Kim opens up about terrifying Paris robbery

During Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, Kim was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her hotel room, as thieves robbed her multi-million dollar jewellery collection.

Traumatised by the incident, Kim took a break from the spotlight for a few months, but she later addressed the ordeal during an episode of KUWTK.

In the emotional episode, Kim broke down in tears as she opened up to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe about her experience.

The aftermath of Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

In 2019, Khloe’s world came crashing down when Tristan Thompson’s infidelity hit headlines.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan that February, after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The scandal played out in front of the KUWTK cameras, with both Khloe’s heartache and anger being seen in the show.

Kim and Kourtney’s physical bust-up

Season 18 of KUWTK saw Kourtney and Kim come to blows, marking their most dramatic fight yet.

Kim claimed Kourtney was not as dedicated to work as she and Khloe were, which lead to a physical altercation between the siblings.

Their fight left Kim with scratches on her arms and back, and Kourtney later announced that she no longer wanted to film their long running TV show.

Kris Jenner meets Caitlyn for the first time

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, went public with her gender transition in 2015 – two years after she split from Kris after 23 years of marriage.

During an emotional scene on KUWTK, Kris met Caitlyn for the first time since her transition, and broke down over her ex-husband’s treatment of her in the media.

“It might take some time for Caitlyn and I to see eye-to-eye, and understand each others feelings,” Kris said in a confessional, “But I think that this is a really good first step in the right direction for the sake of the kids.”

Kris and Caitlyn ended the conversation on good terms, taking a selfie together.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding

On May 24 2014, Kim and Kanye tied the knot – after they began dating in April 2012.

The stunning wedding ceremony took place in Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy – with Kim looking breathtaking in a dress designed by Riccardo Tisci.

Six years on, the couple are parents to their four children – North West, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The footage may be bittersweet for some fans, as Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19.