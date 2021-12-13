The most Googled TV shows of 2021 have been revealed.

Taking to top spot on both the global and UK list was Netflix’s Korean drama series Squid Game, which follows a group of broke people recruited to compete in a series of challenges to win money.

However, as the plot unfolds contestants learn the competition is much more sinister than they realized, it’s a case of play or die.

In it’s first 28 days on the streaming service, the show was watched by 111 million users, making it Netflix’s biggest ever series launch. Bridgerton took the second spot on the list, following the worldwide success of the period drama’s first season. Set in 19th century London, the series follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love. The second season of the show will join the streaming giant next year, and will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his romance with new character Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Disney+ series WandaVision, Netflix comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia, French thriller series Lupin, and Korean series True Beauty also made the list of most Googled TV shows globally – while the likes of ITV’s hit dating show Love Island, BBC police drama Line of Duty, Netflix thriller series Behind Her Eyes, and the highly anticipated Friends reunion made the list of most Googled shows in the UK. Check out the full lists below: Most Googled TV shows globally Squid Game Bridgerton WandaVision Cobra Kai Loki Sweet Tooth Lupin Ginny and Georgia True Beauty BBB21 Most Googled TV shows in the UK Squid Game Bridgerton The Serpent Line Of Duty Love Island Behind Her Eyes It’s A Sin Pembrokeshire Murders Vigil Friends Reunion