The Masked Singer US fans react to ‘one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history’

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for the season 10 premiere of The Masked Singer US.

The Masked Singer US returned for its 10th season on Sunday night.

The wacky reality show, hosted by Nick Cannon, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

A historic season of #TheMaskedSinger needed a historic kickoff performance, and #AnonymouseMask delivered! 👏 Is it just me or do you have chills too?! pic.twitter.com/JvbKocSagU — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 11, 2023

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke then have to try guess the true identities of the singers, before they are unmasked on stage.

Anonymouse was unmasked during the season 10 premiere, and the judges were shocked when their mask came off.

Their clues included “My acting career has cemented me as one talented mouse” and “I started working young, but my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice.”

Time for the very first reveal of Season 10! Last chance to squeak up — who do you think is under the #AnonymouseMask?! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/pGYovovi0N — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 11, 2023

Anonymouse also admitted she struggled with fame, saying: “When my future was looking bright from the outside, I struggled with feeling funny inside. The more I pushed them down, the more I felt like I was slipping way.”

“I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions and eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize I have so much more life to live.”

It was later revealed that former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato was behind the mask.

Reacting to the unmasking, Jenny told Demi: “You’re one of those legends.”

Robin added: “You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation.”

Fox previously described the unmasking as “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history”.

One fan tweeted: “I knew it was Demi lovato but HOLY CRAP THAT WAS AN AMAZING REVEAL!!!!!!!!!!”, and another wrote: “The most epic revelation in history 👏❤️🔥🐭🤩