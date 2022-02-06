The Masked Singer UK finalists revealed after ANOTHER double elimination

Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda have made it to the final of The Masked Singer UK.

On Saturday night’s show, there was another double elimination, meaning two more celebs were unmasked.

First up was Traffic Cone, who was revealed to be Walking On The Air singer Aled Jones.

Asked why he wanted to take part in the show, the 51-year-old said: “It’s so uplifting and when will I ever sing Rick Astley and the Pina Colada song again?”

Later on in the show, Rockhopper was revealed to be Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, leaving the judges and viewers at home shocked.

The singer told the judges: “There were so many clues you guys were missing, I was under my mask cracking up, thinking ‘please don’t guess me, please don’t guess me’.”

On last week’s show, Firework was revealed to be actress Jamie Winstone, while legendary footballer Michael Owen was revealed to be Doughnuts.

Earlier this season, Australian tennis star Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes, while Lionfish was former Pop Idol champ Will Young.

Gloria Hunniford was behind the Snow Leopard mask, singer Heather Small was revealed to be Chandelier, and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin was revealed to be Poodle.

The Masked Singer final is on Virgin Media One and ITV at 7pm on February 12.