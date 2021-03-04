The Masked Dancer UK set to air this Spring

The wacky show sees masked celebrities battle it out with their dance skills

The Masked Dancer UK is coming to ITV in “late Spring”.

The spin-off to The Masked Singer will see a host of famous faces show off their dancing skills while dressed in wacky costumes to disguise their identities.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall will reprise their roles on the judging panel of the dance show, while Rita Ora has been replaced by Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

Presenter Joel Dommett will also return to present the show.

Pro-dancer Oti said: “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show.”

“As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!!!”

Jonathan Ross said: “What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem.”

“The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan added: “I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now – so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes!”

“I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series.”

Davina McCall said: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk.”

“They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

Ad

Joel Dommett continued: “The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it.”

“I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”

Rita Ora, who is not returning to the show, also commented of the news, saying: “The Masked Dancer is going to be sooo much fun I can’t wait to watch you all. Sending so much love all the way from Australia.”

The singer is currently Down Under filming The Voice Australia.

Rita sparked uproar on social media in recent months, after broke lockdown rules by hosting a secret party at a Notting Hill restaurant for her 30th birthday in November.

Days after her birthday bash hit headlines, Rita was accused of breaking more lockdown rules, after the Mail On Sunday reported that she failed to quarantine for 14 days following a trip to Egypt.