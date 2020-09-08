The Late Late Show marks new season with impressive ratings

The popular chat show returned to our screens last Friday

Over half a million people tuned in to watch The Late Late Show last Friday, marking the show’s new season.

According to RTÉ, Friday night’s show had an average audience of 511,000 – who watched Ryan Tubridy return to his coveted hosting role.

A host of famous faces appeared on the show’s 59th season premiere, including commentator Mícháel Ó Muircheartaigh, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, and the Irish Women In Harmony.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also appeared on the show to give an update on Covid-19, and how the people of Ireland must learn to live with the coronavirus.

Speaking about the Late Late’s return on his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday, Ryan said it was “really buzzy”.

“I think the Irish Women in Harmony were knockout,” he said. “To RuthAnne [Cunningham] for pulling that together, pretty impressive. I met a whole heap of new, young, upcoming Irish artists on Friday night and I just thought, ‘This is really buzzy’.”

“Dr Ronan Glynn – it was nice to say hello to him and kind of ‘getting to know you’ for the rest of the country. Dr Samar Ali was another extraordinarily dignified person talking about her amazing father.”

“Between the paddle girls [Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney] from Galway and the guys who rescued them [Patrick and Morgan Oliver] – everyone had something to say about the programme when I was walking out and about the place. So it’s good. It’s good to be back. Thanks to everyone for putting it together,” he added.

The Late Late Show returns this Friday on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.

