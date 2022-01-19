The Hills: New Beginnings cancelled after two seasons

The Hills: New Beginnings has been cancelled after two seasons.

The spin-off series of the hit MTV show first premiered in 2019, and it followed the lives of original cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler.

Newcomers Brandon Thomas Lee (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son), Ashley Wahler (Jason’s wife), Jennifer Delgado (Frankie’s wife) and Kaitlynn Carter (Brody’s now-ex-wife) joined the cast for the two new seasons.

CEO of Pizza Girl Caroline D’Amore joined the show in season two, which aired last summer.