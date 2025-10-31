The Graham Norton Show thrown into chaos as celebrity pulls out of lineup at the last minute

The Graham Norton Show has been thrown into chaos, as one of its upcoming stars has pulled out of an appearance at the last minute.

The beloved BBC chat show, hosted by Graham Norton, is renowned for bringing together a mix of A-list international celebrities, popular British stars, and musical guests on the same sofa.

As series 33 continues to air, the BBC has been unveiling the lineup for each episode a few weeks in advance.

However, viewers have now spotted that one of the previously-announced guests for November has pulled out of his upcoming appearance.

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo has been removed from the lineup for November 7. The BBC has yet to address the matter or give a reason for the star’s unexpected absence.

Colman was scheduled to appear alongside Anyone But You actor Glen Powell, as the duo were set to promote their new adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling dystopian thriller, The Running Man.

As of October 31, Glen is still scheduled to appear on The Graham Norton Show, and it is not yet known if another cast member from The Running Man will be drafted in to fill Colman’s shoes.

Elsewhere on the sofa on November 7, Emmy winner Rosamund Pike will be joining Graham to discuss her latest role in the new movie sequel, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

Glen and Rosamund will be joined by comedian Jack Whitehall, who is promoting his new thriller series Malice. Grammy winner Ed Sheeran will also be in the studio to chat about his new album Play, as well as to give a performance of his single Camera.

Colman Domingo’s sudden absence from the lineup marks the second time that The Graham Norton Show has had an unexpected change in this series.

In the first episode of series 33, Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood had to suddenly pull out of her scheduled appearance, with House of Guinness actor James Norton later replacing her.

Aimee is now scheduled to appear on the show this Friday, October 31, where she is set to talk about the new series of her BBC comedy, Daddy Issues.

Aimee will be joined by Oscar nominee Keira Knightley, who has recently written her first children’s book. Female education campaigner Malala Yousafzai and last year’s Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland will also be on the sofa.